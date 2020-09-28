Ty V. Canaday
Cordova - Ty V. Canaday, 63, of Cordova, Tennessee passed away September 26th, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Canaday; his father in law, Frank Horton, Sr.; and his mother in law, Joyce Shonk.
Ty is survived by his wife of 12 years, Denise Canaday; his daughters, Katherine Miller, Melissa Huegel (Matt), Samantha Reinke (Ryan), Mishell Knoess (Jake); grandchildren, Sadie, Dylan, Gage, Tyson, Paige, Harrison; his mother, Jean Canaday; and his brothers, Quinton Canaday (Barbara), Kevin Canaday (Carolyn), and Cameron Canaday (Mary).
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Friday, October 2nd at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm.