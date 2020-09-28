1/1
Ty V. Canaday
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ty V. Canaday

Cordova - Ty V. Canaday, 63, of Cordova, Tennessee passed away September 26th, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Canaday; his father in law, Frank Horton, Sr.; and his mother in law, Joyce Shonk.

Ty is survived by his wife of 12 years, Denise Canaday; his daughters, Katherine Miller, Melissa Huegel (Matt), Samantha Reinke (Ryan), Mishell Knoess (Jake); grandchildren, Sadie, Dylan, Gage, Tyson, Paige, Harrison; his mother, Jean Canaday; and his brothers, Quinton Canaday (Barbara), Kevin Canaday (Carolyn), and Cameron Canaday (Mary).

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Friday, October 2nd at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved