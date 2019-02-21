|
Tyrain Bafford
Memphis, TN
On Sunday, February 17, 2019 Tyrain Bafford passed away at the age of 47 years. He is survived by his Mother Peggy Brown, Father Raymond Brown, three brother's Terrence, James, Sedric, one sister Andriannea.
Tyrain will be miss by, The University of Memphis Sports Division, Fairley High School Sports, Fairley Alumni Association, Inc. and those who enjoyed him as a local DJ.
Home going Celebration: Saturday February 23, at 2:00 P.M., at The Dominion Church, 794 E. Raines, zip 38116, Visitation: Friday February 22, 2019, 5 PM to 7 PM, at The Dominion Church. (Open Mic 6:00 to 6:50) Interment: Monday February 25.
Arrangement: M. J. Edward Funeral Chapel Whitehaven.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 21, 2019