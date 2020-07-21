Tyrone Glover



Tyrone Glover, "Big Ty", age 57 passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born on January 31, 1963 in Memphis, TN to the late William and Rosa Glover. Tyrone is survived by his daughters Tybitha Epps and Scout Fleming, sister Donna Hill (Warren) and brother Victor Glover, Sr. (Tiffany), and his sister-in-law Bessie Gordon. His brother Charlie Gordon preceded him in death. 3 grandchildren, Arabia, Brandi and Cameron Epps, nieces, a nephew, and a host of close relatives and friends.



A viewing will be held from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at Serenity Funeral Home.



Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Memphis Memory Gardens 6444 Raleigh-LaGrange Rd at 11:00 am.









