Tyrone Glover
1963 - 2020
Tyrone Glover

Tyrone Glover, "Big Ty", age 57 passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born on January 31, 1963 in Memphis, TN to the late William and Rosa Glover. Tyrone is survived by his daughters Tybitha Epps and Scout Fleming, sister Donna Hill (Warren) and brother Victor Glover, Sr. (Tiffany), and his sister-in-law Bessie Gordon. His brother Charlie Gordon preceded him in death. 3 grandchildren, Arabia, Brandi and Cameron Epps, nieces, a nephew, and a host of close relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at Serenity Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Memphis Memory Gardens 6444 Raleigh-LaGrange Rd at 11:00 am.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremation Society
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memphis Memory Gardens
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Tyrone, you beautiful smile and sense of humor will be missed.
Stephanie Williams
Friend
July 22, 2020
Tyrone was a lively,vibrant and loving person. Always had a captivating smile and encouraging others. He will truly be missed but never forgotten. Until we meet again in Heaven Cousin, “Rest in Peace”! Loving you always,
Smith Family: Milton II, Gina, Milton III
Regina Smith
Family
