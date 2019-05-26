Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
the Cemetery,
2200 East Governor John Sevier Hwy
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Un Hye (Bonnie) Fullerton

Knoxville - Un Hye (Bonnie) Fullerton, age 72, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away Monday, May 20th. Born January 29, 1947 in Korea, she married Lieutenant Colonel Bruce Evans Fullerton in 1972. She was a devoted wife and mother, and she enjoyed her work in flower arrangement where she had a keen eye for beauty and balance.

She is preceded by her husband, Bruce Evans Fullerton. She is survived by her children, Christopher Fullerton and Jennifer Fullerton as well as her step-children, Greg Fullerton, Jon Fullerton and Laura Fullerton Ball, 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Click Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. The service will be held at the Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, T N beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 3rd.

Gifts in lieu of flowers can be directed to Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum because of Bonnie's love of flowers and gardening. Their address is 2743 Wimpole Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914 or by phone at 865-862-8717.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 26, 2019
