CPO James M. Laudermilk US Navy/ Ret.
Cordova, TN
Chief Petty Officer James M. Laudermilk, United States NAVY Counselor/Retired, was a resident of Cordova, Tennessee. Mr. Laudermilk went home to be with the Lord, at the age of 76 years old Thursday, December 27th, 2018 at 08:45 am. Mr. Laudermilk was a Vietnam Veteran who served his country proudly for 26 years in the US Navy. As a Navy Counselor Mr. Laudermilk provided valuable counsel to both officers and enlisted personnel.
Mr. Laudermilk is preceded in death by his mother, Ola Mae Britten, sister Hazel Tabor, and his brother, Edward Loudermilk.
Mr. Laudermilk is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Rose E. Laudermilk. Together they had four children, 19 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. James R. Laudermilk , of Georgia, Debra L. Laudermilk, of TN, Anthony Scott Laudermilk, of Ohio, and Rosetta Ola Naomi Laudermilk Mitchell, of TN.
Funeral Services were be held on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at 3:00pm, with a reception to follow, all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis, TN 38119.
The family request any memorials be sent to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 16, 2019