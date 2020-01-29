|
Utillus Robert Phillips
Utillus Robert Phillips passed on January 27. He was the husband of the late Elene Ward Phillips, father of Robert and Arthur (Denise) and grandfather of Catherine, Aidan, and Jillian.
He was principal of Stafford Elementary for much of his 30 plus years in the Memphis City School System and a long time member of Lindenwood Christian Church.
Family Visitation for "Phil" and Elene will begin at 11 am February 15 at Lindenwood Christian Church on Union Avenue. A Memorial Service will follow starting at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lindenwood Christian Church or St. Jude Children's Research Center.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020