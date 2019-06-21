|
Vada Hamm Stacks
Benton County, MS - Vada Hamm Stacks, 86, passed away Monday evening June 17, 2019 following a brief illness.
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mrs. Stacks will be at 1 PM Saturday June 22 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Private Interment will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley.
Mrs. Stacks was born May 25, 1933 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late P. E. and Zadie Robison Hamm. She was a 1950 graduate of Shady Grove High School in Tippah County and a member of the high school basketball team.
Mrs. Stacks loved playing the guitar and singing in church with her family in earlier years. Affectionately known as "Puddin'" and "Nana Puddin'" by her grandchildren, she will be remembered in the community for her true southern hospitality.
Faith, family and friends were priorities in the life of Mrs. Stacks and in later years she found enjoyment in watching "Wheel of Fortune" , Christian television programs and "visiting" with family and long time friends on the phone.
Visitation will be Saturday June 22 from 11 AM to 1 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Memories will be cherished by her children, Rita Peggs (Steve) of Germantown, TN and C. R. "Connie" Stacks (Denise) of Michigan City, MS, six grandchildren, Tyler Peggs, Benton Stacks, Jessica Warren (Cliff), David Peggs, Melanie Peggs and Josh Roper (Ashley), three great grandchildren, Blaine Warren, Jackson and Alex Roper and one sister, Sue Windham of Ripley.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Raymond C. Stacks, a son, Joe Stacks, a granddaughter, Macy Peggs, six sisters, Exie Glidewell, Etlis Mills, Ruby Jeans, Vashti Arnold, Eula Murray, Ila Vee Hamilton and one brother, Bro. Russell Hamm.
The family request that memorials be directed to the donor's church or favorite charity.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Stacks family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 21, 2019