Valeria Catrease Hall



Valeria Catrease Hall age 47 Aug 28,2020 Carver High class 1992. Visitation Friday 6 30 to 8pm R S Lewis & Sons 374 Vance. Graveside service Sat 1pm New Park Cemetery wife of David Hall. Mother of Jamesha Granny B Benton, Fredrika Graham, Sister of Renita Coleman, Billy Hancock Buggs, Brandon Allen. Daughter of Ms. Palmer Hancock and Odell Pickett. She leaves three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends R S Lewis & Sons 526 3264









