|
|
Valerie Montgomery Crook
Scottsdale, AZ - Valerie Montgomery Crook of Scottsdale passed away peacefully at home on June 14, 2019. She was 97. She is predeceased by her husband Richard Bradford Crook, her sister Letitia Haygood, her brother Clarence Luster (Sonny) Montgomery, and her daughters Letitia Crook Baliran and Shelley Sherwood Crook. She is survived by a son Richard Jr (Susan) of San Francisco, a daughter Valerie Jr (Tommy) of Phoenix, a brother Temple McGee Montgomery of Memphis, TN, and her favorite nephew, David Sudduth Crook and his wife Donna of Phoenix. She is also survived by five grandchildren and one great grandson. Valerie was born on October 13,1921, in Memphis, TN, the third of four children to Valerie Elizabeth Heinz Montgomery and Clarence Luster Montgomery. She was educated at Miss Hutchison's School for Girls and Holton-Arms Jr College (1941). During the Second World War she volunteered as a Red Cross nurse's aide in Memphis. There she met Major Richard Crook at an officers' dance, and they were married on April 1, 1944. After the war, Valerie and Richard moved their young family to Springfield, IL. There, in addition to raising four children, Valerie was a member of the Junior League and served as a docent at the Illinois State Museum. She took up the game of golf and displaying a natural athleticism quickly became a proficient and enthusiastic player. She loved playing with her husband and other couples and with other friends. In 1963 Valerie and her family moved to Phoenix, AZ. There she became a member of the Desert Foundation of Arizona and a founding member of ARCS, which raised research funding for young medical scientists. She also continued her involvement with the Junior League. Throughout her life she loved to spend time with her many friends. She was an avid hostess, golfer, and bridge player. Although she amusingly disparaged her academic performance as a student, she was an astute member of the women's investment club at Paradise Valley Country Club. When home computers became available, she effortlessly took to them and became a fluent and intuitive user. She also studied French on her own for many years and participated in bible study. Valerie loved to dance and to travel. Her many close friends valued her loyalty, her wonderful sense of humor and her unerring sense of style. Her memorial service will be held on August 10, 2019 at 2 pm at St Barnabas on the Desert, 6715 N Mockingbird Lane, Paradise Valley AZ.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from July 4 to July 7, 2019