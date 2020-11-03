1/1
VaNae' Ivory Prescott
VaNae' Ivory Prescott

Nashville - VaNae' Ivory Prescott was born in Nashville, Tennessee on September 4, 2020. She went to sleep in the arms of Jesus on October 23, 2020. Public Viewing/Family Visitation on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 2-6 pm at Terrell Broady Funeral Home, 3855 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, TN 37218. Public Viewing/Visitation on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Terrell Broady Funeral Home from 1-2 pm with the funeral (Family Only) to follow. Pastor Marlon Reid, Hillcrest Seventh-day Adventist Church, will officiate.

A Butterfly lights beside us like a sunbeam, and for a brief moment its glory and beauty belong to our world, but then it flies again. And though we had hoped it could have stayed, we feel so blessed to have seen it. Our beloved VaNae' was beside us like a sunbeam for a brief moment and then she went to sleep. VaNae's grandfather, John Robert Anderson, Jr. preceded her in death. VaNae' is survived by her loving parents, JaNae' Louise Anderson and Marcus Ve'Shaun Prescott; adoring brother, Marvelle Ve'Shaun Prescott; devoted maternal grandmother, Juanita Marie Anderson; loving paternal grandparents, Larry and Marquita Mitchell; and caring grandmother Mary Anderson.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc.
3855 Clarksville Pike
Nashville, TN 37218
615-244-4755
