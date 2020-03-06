|
Van Cavett Conaway, Jr.
Germantown - Van Cavett Conaway, Jr., 75, passed away March 4, 2020 at his home. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed playing basketball, tennis and golf. Mr. Conaway enjoyed all types of music and attended Hope Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Gordon Jordan. He is survived by two sons, Cavett Kuykendall Conaway and Scott Conner Conaway; his father, Van Cavett Conaway, Sr.; and two brothers, Alexander Gordon (Marie) Conaway and Jay Edwin (Donna) Conaway.
The family will receive friends on Sunday March 8, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m.; funeral services will be held at 2 p.m.; all at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020