Services
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home Stage Road
4445, Stage Road
Memphis, TN 38128
901-791-9700
Wake
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MJ Edwards Funeral Home
4445 Stage Rd.
Memphis, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
The Life Church
255 North Highland St
Memphis, TN
Vanessa Dale Hightower

Vanessa Dale Hightower Obituary
Vanessa Dale Hightower

Memphis - Vanessa Dale Hightower, 65, of Memphis TN, passed away on Sunday November 24th after a long battle with cancer. Vanessa was born July 8th, 1954 to Minnie and John Lott who both preceded her in death.

She leaves, to cherish her memory, her children Audra Cook, Mekeila Cook-Castillo, Terrence Cook and Andreas Nunley.

The wake will be held on November 29th, 4pm-7pm at MJ Edwards Funeral Home on 4445 Stage Rd. Memphis TN 38128.

Funeral Services will be held November 30th, 1pm at The Life Church on 255 North Highland St Memphis TN 38111.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
