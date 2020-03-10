|
|
Vate Tate, Jr.
Memphis - Vate Tate, Jr., 71, of Memphis, TN passed from this life on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Those that will cherish his memory are his Wife of 27 years, Shelby Lynn Tate; six children, Antonio, Tracy, Letav, Vate-Nita, Victor and LiQuinton; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren; five siblings and a host of family and friends.
NJ Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Wake, Friday, March 13th 5-7 PM at the The Healing Center 3885 Tchulahoma Rd, Memphis, TN 38118 and Homegoing Services Saturday, March 14th at 12 Noon at St. Mark Baptist Church 363 Sycamore Road, Collierville, TN 38017.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020