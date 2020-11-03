Or Copy this URL to Share

age 79 Nov 1, 2020. Retired cashier for Memphis City Schools. Visitation Thursday 5 to 7pm Macedonia MB Church 103 Macedonia Rd Brownsville, Tn. Homegoing Celebration Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 10am R S Lewis & Sons Funeral Home 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. (Private service due to Covid 19) Interment New Park Cemetery. Mother of Ramona Gaines, Pastor Rodney Gaines (Sheila) and Mark Gaines, She leaves One sister, nine grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. R S Lewis & Sons 526 3264









