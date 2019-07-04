|
|
Velma Martin Coughlan
Memphis - Velma D Martin Coughlan, 94, retired registered nurse, of Memphis, TN passed away June 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Leonard Talmage Coughlan and her brother Roy Martin. She is survived by her son Gary Coughlan and sister in law, Billie Martin and brother in law Larry Coughlan and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 with funeral services following at 2:00 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 4, 2019