Venita Louise Ham
Memphis - Venita Louise Ham, of Memphis, passed away on February 24, 2020. She was 64 years of age, and a homemaker who loved working her crossword puzzles, sewing, and loved her grandkids dearly.
Ms. Ham leaves her life partner, Jerry Ham; daughter, Tina (John) Garcia of Millington; son, Jerry (Shauna) Ham, II, of Atoka; brother, James Marshall of Bartlett and her grandchildren, Shane Garcia, Ryan Garcia, Skye Garcia, Blake Ham, Logan Ham, and Hunter Ham. She was predeceased by her sisters, Shirley Simer and Rita Morris.
The family will receive friends from 1 PM until a memorial service at 2 PM on March 13th at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020