Venkat Raman Natarajan
Germantown - VenkatRamanNatarajanVenkat Raman ("Thanjai") Natarajan passed away peacefully in the early hours of March 14th, 2020 at home with his wife and family by his bedside. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed.
An accountant by training, Thanjai held executive positions with railway and utility companies before retiring to Memphis, TN from Westchester, NY. His passions included sports, horse racing, and theater. A competitive athlete, he played tennis and soccer in his younger days and enjoyed watching and analyzing various sports later in life.
He volunteered his time and resources to the Divine Life Society and its various charitable causes for the indigent in India. He was an avid contributor to in Memphis.
Thanjai also wrote and directed several plays and was actively involved in encouraging and inspiring theater groups, both in India and Memphis. He acted in an Indian TV series and in various plays during his retirement.
His passing was orchestrated like his life; a grand final act wishing good-byes, dispensing advice, and expressing love to family and friends. His shining star will always live on in our hearts.
Thanjai was preceded in death by his two brothers, sister, and parents. He is survived by his wife, Nirmala, sons Sean, Shankar and Shiva Kumar, daughters-in-law Melanie, Monika, and Arti, and grandchildren, Joy, Kelly, Ruhi, Roshan, Ashwini & Karthik.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 20th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers to in Memphis, TN
https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6597694&pg=personal&fr_id=39300
or the Divine Life Society in Rishikesh, India. In light of the current COVID-19 outbreak, if you are feeling ill, have been around others who are sick, or need to remain home, your virtual condolences will be equally appreciated. Please visit www.memorialparkoline.com to leave online condolences
