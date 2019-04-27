Services
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home - Jackson
403 E BALTIMORE ST
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 424-2424
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral services for Mrs. Vera Agnes Caviness, formally of Memphis, TN, age 81, will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Maple Springs Cemetery.

Mrs. Caviness passed away on April 23, 2019, in Jackson, TN. She was born on May 8, 1937, in Hatchie Station, TN, to the late Walter Emerson Luke and Vera Elsie Smith Luke. She worked as a beautician, McDowell Ind. (McKnight Division) in Memphis, TN and she retired from Tennalum in Jackson, TN.

Mrs. Caviness is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charlie Luke, Alvin Luke, Clifford Luke, Paul Luke; sisters, Irene Tosh, Pauline Sykes; sons, Dennis Weatherford, William Hill; grandsons, Josh Anderson, and Scott Anderson.

Mrs. Caviness is survived by her husband, Charles Caviness; sons, Danny Weatherford, James W. Caviness, Wesley A. Caviness; daughters, Phyllis Anderson (Herbert), Belinda Cain (Ricky), Connie A. Lee (Donald); fourteen grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

A visitation for Mrs. Caviness will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 12- 2:00 pm at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 27, 2019
