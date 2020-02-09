Resources
Vera Inez Sims Obituary
Vera Inez Sims

Rossville - Vera Inez Sims, born January 18, 1931, died Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Dolph Allen Sims, and a son, William "Bill" Allen Sims. She is survived by her daughter, Lorraine Sims Mullikin (Bernie) and a son, Mark Sims (Marsha), grandsons, Beaux Mullikin (Amy), Joshua Allen Mullikin (Courtney), and other grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a brother, Rev. Mike Haynes (Bettye) of Garland, TX.She was a retired beautician and a member of Bellevue Baptist. A private interment will be held at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude to her loving caregivers, Ann Cunningham and Ida

B. Winston.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020
