Vera Janice Doane "Shorty"



Vera Janice Doane "Shorty", age 93, of Memphis passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. Janice was born on September 4, 1927 in Kansas City, Kansas. She is preceded in death by Keith Doane, husband of 59 years and her parents Vera Ruch and Dr. Joseph Gazen.



She leaves four children, Linda Harwell (Bob), Glen Doane (Ginny), Vera Flynn (Mike) and Mark Doane (Debbie). She leaves 6 grandchildren, Wendy Ray, Rob Harwell, Ray Doane, Alex Doane, Ryan Flynn, Keith Flynn and 7 great grandchildren. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Ave Maria Home. Shorty has made a lasting difference in the lives of others by donating her remains to Genesis Legacy of Life. There will be a memorial service planned at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store