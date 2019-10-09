|
Vernel Howard Hancock
Tupelo, MS/ Cordova - Vernel Hancock, died 10/4/2019 in Tupelo. She was born 6/7/1934. Survivors include, Sandra Hancock and Sheba Hancock, her 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren amongst other family. Memorials may be made to the of Mississippi, 855 S. Pear Orchard Road, Suite 501, Ridgeland, MS 39157, Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801, or The Green Houses, United Methodist Senior Services-Tupelo Campus, 2800 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS. Any contact may be made to Vernel's granddaughter, Michele, at 830 Highland Park Dr. Tupelo, MS 38801.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019