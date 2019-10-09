Services
Holland Funeral Directors
5281 Cliff Gookin Blvd
Tupelo, MS 38801
(662) 840-5000
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Holland Funeral Directors
5281 Cliff Gookin Blvd
Tupelo, MS 38801
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Holland Funeral Directors
5281 Cliff Gookin Blvd
Tupelo, MS 38801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernel Hancock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernel Howard Hancock


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernel Howard Hancock Obituary
Vernel Howard Hancock

Tupelo, MS/ Cordova - Vernel Hancock, died 10/4/2019 in Tupelo. She was born 6/7/1934. Survivors include, Sandra Hancock and Sheba Hancock, her 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren amongst other family. Memorials may be made to the of Mississippi, 855 S. Pear Orchard Road, Suite 501, Ridgeland, MS 39157, Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801, or The Green Houses, United Methodist Senior Services-Tupelo Campus, 2800 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS. Any contact may be made to Vernel's granddaughter, Michele, at 830 Highland Park Dr. Tupelo, MS 38801.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now