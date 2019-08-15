Services
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
3390 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 345-9558
For more information about
Verneta Hill
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Riverside Missionary Baptist Church
3560 S. Third St.
Memphis, TN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverside Missionary Baptist Church
3560 S. Third St.
Memphis, TN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Riverside Missionary Baptist Church
3560 S. Third St.
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verneta Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verneta Ford Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verneta Ford Hill Obituary
Verneta Ford Hill

Memphis - Verneta Ford Hill, 86, of Memphis, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 after a long illness.

Visitation: Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church.

Celebration Service: Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church 3560 S. Third St. Memphis, TN 38109.

Interment: Memorial Park Southwoods 5485 Hacks Cross Rd. Memphis, TN 38125.

Her life will forever be remembered and cherished by her husband of 67 years—Tommy W. Hill; one daughter—Laritha Hill Sweet (Chester); and two sons—Marvin L. Hill (Sharon) and Cedric R. Hill (Monica). Two daughters—Warrie Hill Smith (Andrew) and Settlestein Hill Brown (Odell) preceded her in death. She also leaves grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, godchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss her dearly.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verneta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now