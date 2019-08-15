|
Verneta Ford Hill
Memphis - Verneta Ford Hill, 86, of Memphis, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 after a long illness.
Visitation: Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church.
Celebration Service: Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church 3560 S. Third St. Memphis, TN 38109.
Interment: Memorial Park Southwoods 5485 Hacks Cross Rd. Memphis, TN 38125.
Her life will forever be remembered and cherished by her husband of 67 years—Tommy W. Hill; one daughter—Laritha Hill Sweet (Chester); and two sons—Marvin L. Hill (Sharon) and Cedric R. Hill (Monica). Two daughters—Warrie Hill Smith (Andrew) and Settlestein Hill Brown (Odell) preceded her in death. She also leaves grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, godchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss her dearly.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 15, 2019