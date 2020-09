Vernie Edward Murrell



Vernie Edward Murrell, 74, Passed Away Friday, August 28, 2020 At The Home Of His Loving Caregiver, Joyce Ivy. He Was Born On July 12, 1946 In Memphis, Tn. He Is Survived By His Sons, Matt And Joe Murrell And Daughter, Jessica Mitchell, 6 Grandchildren And 3 Great Grandchildren. He Is Preceeded In Death By His Parents, Roy And Thelma Murrell, His Sister Margaret Wright And Daughter Kathy Crum. A Private Service Was Held On 8/29/2020 At Tutor Funeral Home In Pontotoc, Ms.









