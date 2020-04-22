Services
M.J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral chapel
5494 Elvis Presley Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38116
901-332-3164
Vernita Williams
Wake
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral chapel
5494 Elvis Presley Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38116
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
1663 Elvis Presley Blvd
Vernita Deaner Currie Williams


1947 - 2020
Mrs. Vernita Deaner Currie Williams

Mrs. Vernita Deaner Currie Williams (72) passed away at her home on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late James Deaner and Lula Harden Deaner and sister to the late Cheryl Deaner Driver and Yual Brian Deaner.

Vernita was a 1965 graduate of Mitchell High School and a graduate of Tennessee State University where she majored in elementary education. She received a master's degree from Trevecca Nazarene University and an Educational Specialist Degree from The University of Mississippi. Vernita was employed as an elementary school teacher at Whites Chapel, Lauderdale, and Rosa Fort (Tunica, MS). She was also employed at United Airlines and Sears.

She was a member of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church for many years and later joined her family at St. Paul Baptist Church on Holmes Road. Vernita was an avid traveler and loved spending time with her family and best friends including Janice Calvin, Jean Allen, and Evonne Henderson.

Vernita's life and legacy will remain in the hearts of her husband, Wayne D. Williams, Sr; son, Wayne D. (Meosha) Williams, Jr.; two granddaughters, Audrey Grace and Aubrey Faith; stepdaughter, Gloria Denise Williams (Vincent) Greene plus sons, Patrick and William; sister, Demetria Deaner; aunt, Clara Henry; niece, Bridgette Driver (Eric) Cofield and son, Brayden; nephew, Jeremy Smith and son, Princeton. Brothers-in-law, Roy Driver and Keith (Gloria) Williams; Sisters-in-law, Martha Tate, Willa Hill, Claudette (Gerald) Boyd, Doris Jones and Vicki Deaner; 8 additional nieces and nephews; 7 great-nieces and nephews.

The Wake will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2020, 12 pm to 4 pm at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home, 5494 Elvis Presley Blvd. The Graveside and Interment Ceremonies are scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2020, 10 am at Calvary Cemetery, 1663 Elvis Presley Blvd. Due to our present Covid19 pandemic status, social distancing mandates will be respected.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
