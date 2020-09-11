Vernon Earl Layne



Greers Ferry - Vernon Earl Layne , age 89 of Greers Ferry, AR passed away Wednesday Sept 09, 2020 at his home. He was born in Jonesboro, AR on June 13, 1931 to Elbert and Lettie Moore Layne. His passion included hunting, fishing, and collecting guns. He retired from Memphis Publishing Company after 30 years of service. Earl was a veteran of the US Army during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his lifelong companion Rena Essary Ball, his parents, three brothers, and five sisters. Earl is survived by his adopted grandson, Spencer Mark Layne of Greers Ferry, AR , his five children, Donna Layne Kerr, and Tracy Edward Layne, (Sandra) both of Olive Branch, MS. Vickie Layne Keen, (Danny) of Southaven, MS, Vernon Mark Layne, and Thomas Michael Layne, both of Memphis, TN. Earl is survived by Six grandchildren, Four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store