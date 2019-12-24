|
|
Veronica Sheehy Tronolone
Memphis - Veronica Sheehy Tronolone, originally from Englewood, New Jersey, married her high school sweetheart, Nicholas Tronolone and moved with him to Oak Ridge, Tennessee in 1952, then Knoxville, Tennessee where she lived until she moved to Memphis in 1990. She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Corder (Kevin Creahan), her son, Stephen Tronolone, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy Badalati and John Sheehy, and her firstborn son, Douglas Tronolone. Veronica died after a short illness on December 22, 2019, two days before her ninetieth birthday.
In mid-life, Veronica graduated first in her class from the University of Tennessee, with a Masters degree in Speech Pathology. Over the course of her career she was a Clinical Supervisor in the School of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology at the University of Memphis, the Coordinator of Outpatient and Acute Care Speech-Language Pathology Services, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Assistant Director of Partin Speech and Hearing Center, Thom Rehabilitation Hospital, Speech-Language Pathologist, Anderson County Schools, Daniel Arthur Rehabilitation Center, and Michael Dunn Rehabilitation Center.
Upon her retirement, she pursued her interest in art, winning several awards.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019