Vicki C. Cueto
Bartlett - In loving memory of Vicki Cueto, 71, was called home on November 2, 2019. She was born in Jeffersonville, IN on December 6, 1947, to Wesley and Geneva Tevis Warman who preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband Giovanni Cueto, two daughters, Christina Cueto and LeAnn Cueto Waldo and son in law, Steven Waldo, and the loves of her life, our beloved grandsons, Grayson Luke and Harrison James Waldo, brothers, Rev Charles Warman (Gail), William Warman (Ann), and Terry Warman (Glenda) and numerous nephews and nieces. She will be deeply missed and in our hearts forever. Rest in Peace
Visitation with her family will be on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00~7:00 pm with her service following on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019