Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki Cueto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki C. Cueto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicki C. Cueto Obituary
Vicki C. Cueto

Bartlett - In loving memory of Vicki Cueto, 71, was called home on November 2, 2019. She was born in Jeffersonville, IN on December 6, 1947, to Wesley and Geneva Tevis Warman who preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband Giovanni Cueto, two daughters, Christina Cueto and LeAnn Cueto Waldo and son in law, Steven Waldo, and the loves of her life, our beloved grandsons, Grayson Luke and Harrison James Waldo, brothers, Rev Charles Warman (Gail), William Warman (Ann), and Terry Warman (Glenda) and numerous nephews and nieces. She will be deeply missed and in our hearts forever. Rest in Peace

Visitation with her family will be on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00~7:00 pm with her service following on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -