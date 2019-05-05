|
Vicki Knight James Simpson
Memphis - Vicki Knight James Simpson, 66, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019 in the presence of family and friends. Services will be held at Mt. Pisgah CME church on Park Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee with visitation on Friday, May 10th from 4pm to 7pm, Celebration of Life, Saturday May 11th from 10am to 11am. Interment @ Calvary Cemetery at noon.
At the families request, In lieu of flowers please send donations to Melrose Alumni Association, Memphis chapter P.O. Box 111274 Memphis, TN 38111.
E H Ford Mortuary
901 345-9558
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 5, 2019