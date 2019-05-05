Services
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
3390 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 345-9558
For more information about
Vicki Simpson
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Pisgah CME Church
2490 Park Avenue
Memphis, TN
Vicki Knight James Simpson

Vicki Knight James Simpson Obituary
Vicki Knight James Simpson

Memphis - Vicki Knight James Simpson, 66, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019 in the presence of family and friends. Services will be held at Mt. Pisgah CME church on Park Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee with visitation on Friday, May 10th from 4pm to 7pm, Celebration of Life, Saturday May 11th from 10am to 11am. Interment @ Calvary Cemetery at noon.

At the families request, In lieu of flowers please send donations to Melrose Alumni Association, Memphis chapter P.O. Box 111274 Memphis, TN 38111.

Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 5, 2019
