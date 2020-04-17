|
Victoria ("Tori") Marks died on April 10th at the age of 20.
She leaves her fiance, Taylor Jones, and son Eli. She also leaves her two sisters, Katrina and Emily Marks as well as her parents, Rachel and Jeffrey Marks. Her maternal grandparents are Steve and Beverly Hodorowski, and her paternal grandparents are Jack and Robinette Marks. She has four uncles, Vincent (deceased), Michael, and Charles Hodorowski and Daniel Marks. She has three aunts, Susan Lozanov and Margaret and Anne Hodorowski.
The family requests that any memorials be sent to Catholic Church of the Ascension in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020