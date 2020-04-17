Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Marks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria ("Tori") Marks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victoria ("Tori") Marks Obituary
Victoria ("Tori") Marks died on April 10th at the age of 20.

She leaves her fiance, Taylor Jones, and son Eli. She also leaves her two sisters, Katrina and Emily Marks as well as her parents, Rachel and Jeffrey Marks. Her maternal grandparents are Steve and Beverly Hodorowski, and her paternal grandparents are Jack and Robinette Marks. She has four uncles, Vincent (deceased), Michael, and Charles Hodorowski and Daniel Marks. She has three aunts, Susan Lozanov and Margaret and Anne Hodorowski.

The family requests that any memorials be sent to Catholic Church of the Ascension in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -