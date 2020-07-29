Vinchenzo Michael Lucchesi "Vinnie"Eads - Vinchenzo Michael Lucchesi "Vinnie" 29, of Eads, TN, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 after a strenuous battle with sepsis attributed to a wound he acquired in April. He was born on August 6, 1990, the beloved son of Michael Lucchesi, Jr. and Carol Phillips Lucchesi.Vinnie leaves behind his parents; sister, Rena Rushing and husband, Bryan and their daughters, Alayna and Angelina; brother, Michael Lucchesi III and wife, Gina and their 4 children, Michael IV, Rocco, John Paul and Catherine; grandfather, Michael Lucchesi Sr.; aunts, uncles and cousins.When you think of Vinnie celebrate all the great memories you have of him. Remember that life is short and should be lived to the fullest. That's the only way Vinnie would have it.Visitation Services will be at 10 am with the Mass at 11 am, both at St. Ann Bartlett Church on July 30, 2020. Per CDC regulations, Masks must be worn and only 50 people will be allowed to be present at the Mass. Please respect these regulations and wishes of the church and family.Flowers can be sent to St. Ann Bartlett Church, 6529 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN 38134.If you prefer making a donation, please donate to St. Ann Bartlett Church.