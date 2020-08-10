1/1
Viola Ciarloni
1925 - 2020
Viola Ciarloni

Memphis - Viola Ciarloni passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from complications of COVID-19 at the age of 95. Born in Clarksdale, MS on June 23, 1925 to the late Robert Ciarloni and Della Morganti Ciarloni, Viola moved to Cordova in 1931 where her family farmed cotton. She attended Germantown High School and later worked at McCrory's, retiring after more than 30 years of service. A devout Catholic, Viola was a communicant at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Bartlett and later St. James Catholic Church. She will fondly be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit, her deep faith in God, and her warm smile.

In addition to her parents, Viola was predeceased by her brother Robert Ciarloni, Jr. and her sister Mary Ciarloni Bistolfi. She is survived by her brothers William Ciarloni (Margie) and Leonard Ciarloni of Cordova, TN and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Viola may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 4180 Leroy Avenue, Memphis, TN 38108 or the charity of the donor's choice.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
August 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Family Funeral Care Summer Avenue Chapel
