Viola Shannon Neloms



Memphis - Viola Shannon Neloms 80, of Memphis Tennessee passed away August 19, 2020



Funeral Services will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 at New Salem M.B.C. 955 S 4th St, Memphis, TN 10:00 Viewing, 11:00 Funeral Service: 2:00 Burial New Park Cemetery









