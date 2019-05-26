Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
West Heights Baptist Church
328 W. Oxford St
Pontotoc, MS
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM
West Heights Baptist Church
328 W. Oxford St
Pontotoc, MS
View Map
Millington - Virgil D. Lepard, age 76, of Millington, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday May 22, 2019. Virgil was born June 29, 1942 to Earl J & Lille M. Lepard in Pontotoc, MS. He was a graduate from Bartlett High School. Virgil worked in house construction and enjoyed square dancing, working and teaching about computers and hunting most of his life. In 2006 Virgil suffered from a heart attack that led him to stop building, he then turned to computers to occupy his time he later suffered from a second heart attack and stroke at the same time and was then diagnosed with cancer while in the hospital

The family is to receive friends for Virgil on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133. An additional visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at West Heights Baptist Church, 328 W. Oxford St, Pontotoc, MS 38863 with the funeral to follow at 2:00PM
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 26, 2019
