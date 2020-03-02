Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Virginia A. Getz

Virginia A. Getz Obituary
Virginia A. Getz

Virginia A. Getz, 73, of Munford, TN passed away Saturday (Feb 29). She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Marion Getz and is survived by her sister, Linda (Bob) Swords of Springfield, MO. Visitation will be held from 11am until the service at 12pm on Wednesday, March 4th at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. Interment will be private.

Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel (901) 873-0123

munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
