Virginia Ann Fulmer
Memphis - Virginia Ann Fulmer, 80, went on to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Methodist University Hospital. She was a retired attendance clerk for Shelby County Board of Education. She enjoyed line dancing and cheering for her grandson, Owen, playing baseball. She was a faithful member Frayser Baptist Church where she played the piano. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years,
Kenneth Fulmer; and parents Layton and Euba Edwards. She is survived by her daughter, Regina (Patrick) Harper; and one grandson, Owen. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 28, from 5 - 8 P.M.at Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel and services will be Wednesday January 29, at Shelby Forest Baptist Church. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901-873-0123. munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020