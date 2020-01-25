Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Fulmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Ann Fulmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Ann Fulmer Obituary
Virginia Ann Fulmer

Memphis - Virginia Ann Fulmer, 80, went on to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Methodist University Hospital. She was a retired attendance clerk for Shelby County Board of Education. She enjoyed line dancing and cheering for her grandson, Owen, playing baseball. She was a faithful member Frayser Baptist Church where she played the piano. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years,

Kenneth Fulmer; and parents Layton and Euba Edwards. She is survived by her daughter, Regina (Patrick) Harper; and one grandson, Owen. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 28, from 5 - 8 P.M.at Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel and services will be Wednesday January 29, at Shelby Forest Baptist Church. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901-873-0123. munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -