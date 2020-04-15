|
|
Virginia Dawn Cox LaFon
Virginia Dawn Cox (Ginny) LaFon, a woman of grace, compassion and artistic talent, went home to heaven on April 10, 2020 at the age of 97.
Ginny was born on September 10, 1922. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn LaFon and her son, Dr. Darr LaFon (Colonel United States Air Force Retired) and three grandsons, John Walter, Andrew Wright and James Stanford LaFon. She was beloved "Gigi" to her grandsons as well as to Will, Ken and Margaret Grace Haltom.
Ginny's gracious manner and welcoming presence as well as her natural beauty, both inside and out, served her well in her first career as an American Airlines flight attendant in the late forties and early fifties. She was a member of the Kiwi Club for retired American Airlines flight attendants. She was president of the local chapter and loved going to the national conventions and connecting with her friends all over the country.
Ginny later worked in the U.S. District Court Clerk's Office for 33 years. The majority of that time was as courtroom deputy for Federal Judge Robert McRae Jr. She was present during the historic court proceedings for James Earl Ray and the Memphis City Schools desegregation case. She was well known for her honesty, her strong work ethic and her kindness to the attorneys and all who entered Judge McRae's courtroom.
After retiring from the federal court, Ginny pursued her lifelong dream of painting.
She mainly painted pet portraits for friends and family. These paintings hang in prominent places in many homes and are a daily reminder of Ginny's love and talent.
She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church because of St. John's commitment to servant ministries. She served on the Administrative Board, taught Sunday School and worked in the food pantry. She was also a proud graduate of Central High School.
Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys Glisson Cox and Walter Elliott Cox and her long time caregiver, Harold Harrison. The family also wishes to thank Mary Stanbeck for being her caregiver for the past two years.
In lieu of flowers and food, the family requests that memorials be sent to A Step Ahead Foundation, St. John's United Methodist Church, , White Station Courtyard Project or Christian Brothers High School.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020