Virginia "Susie" Erb Carr
Clarkside, MS - Virginia "Susie" Erb Carr died peacefully on August 27, 2020, at her home in Clarksdale, Mississippi, two days after her 91st birthday.
Susie was born in Memphis to her loving parents, John Louis and Alice McCadden Erb. She was a very kind and loving wife, Mother, sister, and aunt. Her family was her pride and joy as were her friends to whom she was dedicated.
Graduating from St. Agnes Academy in 1947 eager to hit the ground running, Susie began work at First National Bank, now First Horizon. There, she enjoyed learning all she could to move on to her next endeavor opening an elegant evening dress shop on Union Avenue. Her daughter enjoyed playing dress up in the ones that didn't get away!
As a wonderful stroke of fate, she met the "most handsome" and devoted love of her life at a very dear friend's dinner in Memphis, and in 1950, married Ensign Andrew Rembert Carr. There was little time for the honeymoon, as he had to go out to sea three days after, and she had to find her home life in Newport, Rhode Island miles away from Memphis! They then moved to Clarksdale after his last year in the Navy and enjoyed 69 interesting and fun-filled, busy years of marriage!
Janie Wade Bobbitt was one of her best friends. In Janie's high school yearbook, Susie wrote that she looked forward to having a large family. And so she did! She had five children and enjoyed her young life with them so much making Christmas, Easter and birthdays so special. She also enjoyed Bridge, Mahjong matches and their cook-out group with their good friends and all the children. There was the Sewing Club where the girls got together twice a year or so, for fun, food and great jokes were told. It was doubtful that any sewing ever took place!
Becoming an empty nester, she began working at The Gift and Art Shop in Clarksdale and The Magpie creating beautiful silk flower arrangements popular at the time. She was great at the real flowers, too. Susie then opened another clothing boutique, The Four Seasons, and enjoyed many years going to market for the store. She obtained a loan to do this when she had no "credit established." It was a challenging process. But she persisted with patience and determination and did it and accomplished her goal. It was so exciting to her to utilize her instinctive business acumen and take a couple of risks along the way.
Next chapter, England. She once stated that above all her endeavors and interests, and the most interesting unknown was going to England to find antiques "at a good price" which she did - three trips across The Pond and back - to market her beautiful choices. With boundless energy having been at the table, it was the last experience of her entrepreneurial spirit. So her husband, by a stroke of "brilliant genius," located a special puppy she named, "Susu." And Susu fulfilled Susie's life for the duration.
Just as she was, she lived a beautiful life, loved deeply, and graciously. Susie entertained and created fun times for all with her keen sense of humor never lost. Whether quipping the clever responses or exhibiting spontaneous on point mimicry, she was adorable, loved, and we will miss her so much!
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jack and Guy Erb, and her sister, Jean Erb Owen.
Survivors include her husband, Andrew Rembert Carr, Sr., her son, Andrew Rembert Carr, Jr., of Memphis; Michael Erb Carr, Sr. and his wife, Lesa Smith Carr, of Clarksdale; Susan Carr Oppenheimer and her husband, Daniel Ernest Oppenheimer of Memphis; David Busby Carr and his wife, Leah Roberts Carr of Clarksdale; Virginia Carr Farris and her husband, Robert Barrow Farris, Jr. of Oxford, Mississippi.
She was an affectionate "Mimi" for 14 grandchildren all of whom she loved specifically and dearly who will include:
Katherine Carr Bond and her husband, Lucas, of Vence, France and Denver,
Colorado; Andrew Rembert Carr, III, of Denver; Michael Erb Carr, Jr. and his wife, Jennifer Gibson Carr, of Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Robert Louis Carr and his wife, Parisa Rohani Carr, of Cary, North Carolina; Edna Carr Swindoll and her husband, Chad, of Sumner, Mississippi; Patrick Christian Carr and his wife, Jensen Ankerson Carr, of Charlottesville, Virginia; Joel Benjamin Carr and his wife, Rachel Shirley Carr, of Morrisonville, North Carolina; Henry Haizlip "Haiz" Oppenheimer and his wife, Maggie Genthner Oppenheimer of Asheville, North Carolina; Hunter Emily Oppenheimer of Memphis, Tennessee; David Busby Carr, Jr. and Elizabeth Wilkes Carr of Clarksdale; Virginia Sheley Taras and husband, Sam, of Germantown, Tennessee; Mary McCadden Farris of Memphis, Tennessee; and Robert Barrow Farris, III, of Oxford, Mississippi. Additionally, from this multi-branched family tree, "Mimi" is survived by 19 great grandchildren.
She is also survived by two sisters-in law, Imogene Falls Erb and Nancy Uzzelle Erb who she admired and loved. She has many nieces and nephews and cousins she loved, and she expressed her hope that they knew her love for them, each and every one. She grieved heavily for those who had died.
Her family is heartbroken for the dedicated caregivers who were devoted to her every day and night, who love her deeply and who belong to her and grieve her death enormously. She made quite an impact on their lives. She loved them back, too. Thank you so very much Shirley Mitchell, Gracy Allen, Linda Jackson, Katrina Harris and Gayla Tillman. You all took such great care of her, and loved her beautifully! And thank you Calvin Mayes, for all you do and give where it is needed.
Susie was a faithful communicant of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Clarksdale. Because of Covid concerns, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Oakridge Cemetery in Clarksdale. Her son-in-law, Robert Farris, Jr. will officiate. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home has charge.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice
; St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 130 Florence Avenue, Clarksdale, MS 38614; or C.A.R.E.S. - Clarksdale Animal Rescue Effort & Shelter - 1645 Desoto Avenue, Clarksdale, MS 38614.