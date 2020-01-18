Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Virginia H. Oakley

Virginia H. Oakley Obituary
Virginia H. Oakley

Germantown - Virginia H. Oakley, 100, of Memphis, passed away on January 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents James O. Harris and Rebecca h Harris, and her husband William R. Oakley.

Virginia is survived by her two sons, Robert H. Oakley (Meg) and Jared Oakley (Kim), and her grandchildren Luke Oakley, Rachel Oakley, Christopher Oakley, and Kathleen Oakley.

Virginia had many years of service as an elementary school teacher in Memphis and Shelby County Schools. She was also active in her churches, Grace Memorial Church in Whitehaven, and Woodland Presbyterian Church in Memphis.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis 38119, is a charge of service. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, at Memorial Park. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. A short graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Southwoods, 5484 Hacks Cross Road, Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
