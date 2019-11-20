|
Virginia Jones
Virginia Jones, 86, of Bartlett TN, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Bobby Jones, her parents, Zadie and Homer Anderson, and her brother, Arthur Ray Anderson. She was born in Ramer TN in 1933. She moved to Memphis to work for Shoemaker Insurance and met her husband Bobby. They eventually opened the Airstream Travel Trailer and Motorhome Dealership, serving the Mid-South area in the 1970s thru the early 90s. After her husband's death, Virginia went on to become a realtor for Reid Homes in Bartlett TN, where she achieved the Million Dollar sales award on several occasions. Mrs. Jones was always focused on her family and created many happy memories at family gatherings, holidays and birthdays. Above all, her love and support to all of her family will be greatly missed!
She is survived by four children; Teresa Britt (Gary), Bryon Jones (Lili), Brenda Cartwright (Adam), Donna Roe (Vance); 12 grandchildren, Whitney Britt, Natalie Amagliani ( Louis), Tricia Garrett ( Reid), Ginni Jones, Rachele Anderson ( Barrett), Matthew Cartwright, Grace Henderson ( Ryan), Mary Cartwright, Sam Cartwright, Anderson Roe, Griffin Roe, Hayden Roe; and seven great-grandchildren, Emma Paige Amagliani, Ford Amagliani, Grayson Garrett, Caroline Garrett, Conway Anderson, Olivia Anderson, and Cooper Henderson.
The family will receive friends from 12 pm until the service time at 1 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue. Interment will be Memorial Park Cemetery. Flowers are welcomed or memorial donations can be made to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019