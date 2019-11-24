|
Virginia Lee Goss
Memphis - Mrs. Virginia Lee Goss beloved wife, mother, grandmother, greatgrandmother, aunt, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, nurse, teacher,and friend died peacefully on November 22, 2019 at the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN. She was 87 years old.
Virginia was born in West Elizabeth, PA on October 21, 1932. She devoted her life to family, nursing and our country. Her professional education started at McKeesport Hospital School of Nursing in Pennsylvania where she became a registered nurse (RN). She went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Tennessee and her Masters degree from Memphis State University. As a member of the US Armed Services, Virginia was a Staff Nurse, First Lieutenant in the United States Army Nurse Corp serving at Ft. Campbell, KY and 121st Evac Hospital, Seoul, Korea.
While serving at Ft. Campbell, Virginia met her husband, Bill Goss and when she returned to the states after fifteen months serving in Korea they married and relocated to Tennessee.Virginia went on to hold a number of administrative and faculty positions in the nursing profession throughout her long and esteemed career including: Faculty Member and Director, Baptist School of Nursing; Recruiter, St. Joseph School of Nursing; Faculty Member and Recruiter Methodist Hospital School of Nursing; and Adjunct Faculty Member, University of Memphis and State Technical Institute of Memphis. Well known in the nursing community she also served on national nursing organization boards and committees, was a consultant to nursing schools, and an accreditation visitor and is listed in the Who's Who in American Nursing.
In addition to her husband of 63 years, Bill, she leaves their two children, daughter, Alicen Francis and her husband Mike of Tennessee, and son, William Lee Goss who resides in New England, along with five grandchildren, Megan Steely (Clinton), James Francis (Emily), William Goss, Aiden Goss, and Ella Goss, and one great-granddaughter, Virginia Steely.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 30th from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with the funeral service celebrating her Life to follow immediately at 2 p.m. The entombment will follow in Memorial Park Mausoleum.All services will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN
38119 (901) 767-8930
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019