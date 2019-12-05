|
|
Virginia Lee Martin Rantzow
Virginia Lee Martin Rantzow, 55, died Dec. 3, 2019 after a yearlong battle with cancer.
Lee was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Buford Martin, grandparents Ruth and Buford Martin, grandparents Richard and Fordyce Busby, stepfather James Moore Power and beloved aunts Virginia Busby Emes and Sallie Ann Nixon.
Lee is survived by her husband James Rantzow; her sons James Turley Rantzow, Jr. (Virginia) and William Power Rantzow; her mother Dixie Busby Power; her brother Jerry Buford Martin, Jr. (Lou); her husband's parents Susan and Dick Rantzow, her sisters-in-law Lauren Parker (Kevin) and Leslie Neeley (Buck).
Lee attended St. Mary's Episcopal School from Junior Kindergarten through the twelfth grade. She then attended the University of Alabama where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, graduating in 1984 with a degree in advertising. After working for an advertising firm in Birmingham for two years, Lee came home to Memphis where she became a manager of Harold's, a ladies clothing store that had just opened in Saddle Creek. With her outgoing personality, great taste and genuine interest in her customer, Lee became a leading salesperson in the Harold's chain of stores.
In 2004 Lee became Director of Annual Giving and Public Relations at Presbyterian Day School, a position she held until her cancer diagnosis in November 2018. She loved her job, her colleagues and the students at PDS. Hundreds of boys will remember the smiles and hugs of Mrs. Rantzow.
Lee will be very missed, but she will not be forgotten by those whose lives she touched.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 9, at 11 am Independent Presbyterian Church where Lee worshiped with her family. Visitation will be from 10 am to 11 am at the church.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers any memorial gifts be given to the Annual Fund at Presbyterian Day School, 4025 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38111; or the Missions Ministry at Independent Presbyterian Church, 4738 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN 38117.
For additional information please see canalefuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019