Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN
Virginia McNamara


Olive Branch

Virginia McNamara, age 94, of Olive Branch, Mississippi died on April 11th, 2019. Virginia was born on April 27th, 1924 to Giuseppe and Victoria Danubio of Kansas City, Missouri. Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Early in her life she worked in the insurance industry as secretary and later as a teacher's aid at White Station High School in the deaf education department. She was preceded in death by her parents Guesippe and Victoria Danubio and brother Naz Danubio of Kansas City, Missouri. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Patrick McNamara, of Olive Branch, Mississippi. She is also survived by her four children; Patrick McNamara (Ina) of Chattanooga, TN, Victoria Saffouri of Olive Branch, Mississippi, James McNamara (Candice) of Tampa, FL, and Thomas McNamara (Jana)of Eads, TN, five grandchildren; Kristie Stewart of Chattanooga, TN (Patrick and Ina), Rose Saffouri (Victoria), Heather McNamara of Tampa, FL (James and Candice), and Thomas and Bailey of Eads, TN (Thomas and Jana), and four great grandchildren; Breona Saffouri, Akiyah Saffouri, Jarvis Wilson (Rose), and Alexis Stewart (Kristie). The family will receive friends on Monday April 15th, beginning at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service beginning at 11:30 a.m. All arrangements are being handled by Memorial Park Funeral Home in Memphis, TN. The family would also like to thank the dedicated people at Hospice of Olive Branch, and the great people at Comfort Keepers Home Care Memphis, TN for their selfless, caring attention given during this difficult time.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 14, 2019
