High Point Funeral Home & Crematorium
3788 Summer Avenue
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 454-5795
Virginia "Ginny" Schwartz


Bartlett

Virginia "Ginny" Schwartz, 78, of Bartlett, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was the former owner of Stage Crossing Gifts and Collectibles and member of Bartlett United Methodist Church. Ginny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Harold "Hal" Schwartz; five children, Diane (Tom) Graves, Steve (Sherri), Scott (Kelly) Mike (Dawn) and Brian Schwartz; brother, Dave (Sally) Smith; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 28, 2019
