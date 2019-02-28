|
|
Virginia "Ginny" Schwartz
Bartlett
Virginia "Ginny" Schwartz, 78, of Bartlett, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was the former owner of Stage Crossing Gifts and Collectibles and member of Bartlett United Methodist Church. Ginny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Harold "Hal" Schwartz; five children, Diane (Tom) Graves, Steve (Sherri), Scott (Kelly) Mike (Dawn) and Brian Schwartz; brother, Dave (Sally) Smith; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
High Point Funeral Home & Crematorium
901-454-5795
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 28, 2019