Virginia "Jenny" Smith
Memphis - July 8, 1928 - December 13, 2019
Virginia Gish Smith (Jenny) 91, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 13, 2019. She was born July 8, 1928 in Bremen, Kentucky to the late Irvin M. and Selma Robertson Gish.
Jenny moved to Nashville as a teen and in 1948 she met and married the love of her life, William Carroll Smith (Bill). They made Nashville their home and welcomed a son, Carroll, and a daughter, Vicki.
In 1965, Jenny and Bill moved their family to Memphis where they founded General Truck Sales & Service, Inc., which remains a family owned and operated business today.
Jenny enjoyed many years of sharing her time between Memphis and Naples, Florida, where she made many wonderful friendships and delighted in frequent visits from her children and grandchildren. In Memphis, Jenny gave her time to organizations such as Le Bonheur Club, Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, and Christ United Methodist Church.
Above all else, Jenny was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, grandmother and sister. She gave of herself tirelessly and loved eternally.
Jenny was predeceased by her husband, parents and brother and sister. Left to miss her every day are her son, William Carroll Smith (Carroll) and his wife Molly of Houston, TX; Vicki Smith McCullough and her husband Jim of Memphis; grandchildren Jennifer McCullough and Virginia (Ginger) Wilson (Lance) of Memphis and WC Smith (Catherine) and Brandon Smith (Erin) of Houston, TX and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 19th at 2:00 pm at Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal Church.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial gifts be sent Le Bonheur Children's Hospital at www.lebonheur.org or the .
