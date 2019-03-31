Services Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 5668 Poplar Avenue Memphis , TN 38119-0885 (901) 767-8930 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 5668 Poplar Avenue Memphis , TN 38119-0885 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Hope Church Resources More Obituaries for Virginia Steele Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Virginia Whitsitt Steele

Collierville, TN



Virginia Whitsitt Steele, internationally renowned business executive, author, and civic leader, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Diagnosed in 1993 with a rare form of cancer, she was the mother of young children when she vowed to fight her disease with a vengeance and to be a compassionate advocate to those battling this illness. She was fearless in her face-to-face fight with cancer and committed her life to patients around the world. As a tireless activist for those less fortunate, her presence was a light and her warm infectious laugh, and genuine empathy, brought comfort to all who knew her.







Born in Memphis, Tennessee, on June 30, 1955 Virginia was the beloved daughter of Mildred and John Whitsitt. A graduate from White Station High School, Virginia went on to Southern Methodist University, where she studied piano and psychology. Following graduation, she returned home where she became an integral member of Memphis healthcare care community and beyond.







Virginia's impressive career was far reaching. She served as Founder and President of Global Accords, an international communications and marketing firm. In addition, she sat on the board of Memphis in May International Festival, where she was the President in 1986 during their celebration of Japan. She also sat on the board of the Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau, Girls Inc., and the Calvary Rescue Mission.







In 2001, she joined West Cancer Center as its Senior Consultant for Business Development. She was later appointed Executive Vice President of International Business Development, where she developed and implemented an international strategy to operate oncology centers in emerging markets, opening facilities in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Shanghai. She also frequently campaigned in Washington D.C. on behalf of the West Clinic and their patients, and spoke before congress on the effects of the Medicare Drug Reimbursement Act. Virginia eventually transitioned her efforts to primarily focus on patient care, assuming the position of Chairman of the Board for Wings Cancer Foundation.







Her dedication to both the cancer community and the city of Memphis was recognized through numerous accolades, including but not limited to The F. C. Recipient Friendship award from the Japanese Department of Tourism and Prime Minister's Office, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Woman of the Year, and the Courage Through Cancer Patient Honoree.







Virginia will be remembered as a generous, hospitable woman who cherished life, horses, and the company of family and friends. Above all, Virginia was eternally thankful to God for the many blessings of her life. She adored her husband, children, and grandchildren, and was a woman of great integrity, commitment and humility. Her contribution and presence in our lives leaves an irreplaceable legacy.







Virginia is survived by her husband, Reginald and their children, Christopher, Sarah, Reginald Jr. (Jennifer), and Martin (Michelle), as well as their children, Leigha and Joseph.







She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John. She leaves also her brother, William (Patricia), as well as their daughters, Allie and Virginia, and her sister-in-law, Ren, and her children, Trey, Brad, Coleman, and Jeren.







Arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38119 (901) 767-8930. The family will receive visitors on Monday, April 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home. A funeral celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, April 2 at 11 a.m. at Hope Church. Private interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Virginia's honor to Calvary Rescue Mission in Memphis, Tennessee. Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 31, 2019