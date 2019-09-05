Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Bartlett - Vivian Hagan Holloway, 101, of Bartlett, Tennessee, quietly passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. She was the widow of William L. Holloway. She was a beloved mother and survived by four wonderful children, June D. Holloway of Bartlett, Stephanie Ann Holloway of Lakeview, AR, Deb Gorham of Cliffton, VA/Naples, FL, and Christopher R. Holloway of Arlington, TN, grandmother to ten grandchildren, multiple great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to be made in her name to the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House or to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 5, 2019
