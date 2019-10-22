|
Vivian Hayeslip
Saulsbury - Vivian Elaine Hayeslip, It is with great sorrow to announce that Vivian Elaine Hayeslip of Saulsbury, TN passed away at age 75 on October 20, 2019 at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN from a long hard 4 yr fight from ALL- Leukemia.
Mrs. Vivian Elaine Hayeslip was born in Memphis, TN on March 15, 1944. Vivian Elaine graduated from Messick High School in Memphis, TN where she met and married her high school sweetheart Richard Martin Hayeslip, they later went on to have 2 children.
Mrs. Vivian Elaine Hayeslip strong spirit and deep love for her family will be deeply missed by her current loving family. Survivors and loved ones to include: Husband- Richard Hayeslip; Son- Ricky Hayeslip; Daughter- Shelly Bookwalter; Grand children- Cross, Buck, and Paige; Son-in-law- Curtis.
Funeral Service in memory of this special "angel" being held on Friday, October 25, 2019 - Visitation at 12:00 with service at 1:00, at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019