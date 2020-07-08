Or Copy this URL to Share

Vivian Wicks



Memphis - Vivian Wicks, 65, 1972 Graduate of B.T.W., pursuing her career at Methodist University where she retired as a Surgical Technician.



Her survivors include her children Tamara Garrett Williams (Michael), Shaneta Fletcher, Makeyla Wicks, De Mario Wicks; 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild. She also leaves 3 sisters.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 2pm at Starlight Event Center, 895 White Station Rd.



R. S. Lewis Funeral Home 374 Vance Avenue 901-526-3256 Memphis, Tennessee









