1/1
Vivian Wicks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian Wicks

Memphis - Vivian Wicks, 65, 1972 Graduate of B.T.W., pursuing her career at Methodist University where she retired as a Surgical Technician.

Her survivors include her children Tamara Garrett Williams (Michael), Shaneta Fletcher, Makeyla Wicks, De Mario Wicks; 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild. She also leaves 3 sisters.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 2pm at Starlight Event Center, 895 White Station Rd.

R. S. Lewis Funeral Home 374 Vance Avenue 901-526-3256 Memphis, Tennessee




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Vance Ave
374 Vance Ave.
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
(901) 526-3264
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved