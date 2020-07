Or Copy this URL to Share

Vivian Williams (KayKay) Douglas



61, passed away Wednesday July 22, 2020.



Visitation From 10-11:55am and Funeral Service to follow at 12:00pm. Both held Friday July 31, 2020, At Christ Baptist Church 3826 Mickey Dr. Memphis, TN 38116



Interment- Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens, 6235 Raleigh Millington Rd. Millington, TN 38053



Funeral Service Entrusted to Millington Funeral Home, Inc. (901) 872-2273









