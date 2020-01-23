|
Voncille Allison
Arlington, TN - Voncille Allison, 93, of Arlington, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on January 20, 2020. She was born as Farris Voncille Cruse in Jonesboro, Louisiana on November 3, 1926, to Daniel Maloy and Bertha Odom Cruse. She grew up in Ruston, Louisiana, as an only child and was cherished by her parents.
She is survived by a daughter, Suzanne Grigsby (Charlie), of Arlington, TN; daughter, Charlotte Miller (Rama), of Maumelle, AR; son, Gray M. Allison (Anita), of Collierville, TN; 6 grandchildren and their spouses; 13 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, James Allison; sister-in-law Margaret Allison; very special nieces and nephews; and a large host of extended family members and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, B. Gray Allison, two grandsons, and her parents.
Voncille graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in both vocal and instrumental music. At age 19, she was valedictorian of her college class. She married the love of her life, B. Gray Allison, the following summer on June 27, 1946. She supported him in every endeavor throughout their 72 1/2 years of marriage together until he died. Gray was her main caregiver for many of their last years together when she became wheelchair bound due to Multiple Sclerosis. During Gray's years as a pastor and evangelist, Voncille served as an organist, a pianist, a Minister of Music, and a Sunday School teacher in many of the churches where he served. She often sang solos right before he preached. She went on mission trips with Gray all over the world. In August, 1972, Gray founded Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in Memphis. Voncille taught music to the students at Mid-America for many years before retiring. Voncille was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and spoke to everyone she met about her love for her Lord. She was known for her beautiful smile (Always!) and cheerful spirit (Amen!), her passionate faith and trust in God, her devotion to Gray, her incredible talent as a singer, organist and pianist, and her unconditional love for her family. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Voncille loved to receive small gifts of flowers and candy and was also known for her grateful spirit. Papa often said of her "She made home happy." She brought joy wherever she went and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be Monday, January 27, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM in the Riverside Chapel at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM in the chapel, with burial to follow at First Baptist Church of Fisherville, 11893 Macon Road, Eads, TN.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to: SHOR MINISTRIES in Arlington, TN, or HELPING HURTING HEARTS in Maumelle, AR.
